Abe advises Rivers electorate to act differently to achieve different result

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has called on the electorate to act differently in order to achieve a different result.

This is as he promised to make things work in the state and improve the economic lives of the people if he is elected as the governor of the state.

Abe gave the advice at a sensitization rally in Bomu, Gokana Local Government Area of the State recently while addressing SDP members and decampees from other political parties.

According to him, “We are the fastest growing political party in Rivers State. We are determined and we are committed.

“We have…