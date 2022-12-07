Anxiety grips traders, artisans as CBN pegs weekly cash withdrawal at N100,000 for individuals, N500,000 for organisations

A cross-section of traders and artisans on Tuesday expressed concern about the new policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) limiting cash withdrawal to N100,000 per week for individuals and N500,000 for organisations.

This is even as experts expressed worry over the policy’s effect on the informal sector players who live in rural areas where there are no bank branches, just as some bank customers are concerned about the possibility of increased bank charges.

In his reaction to the policy which will take effect from January 9, 2023, a building contractor, Mr Abiodun Taiwo, said the policy would make life difficult for many Nigerians given the poor state of internet…