CBN’s cash withdrawal limits will have tax implications for individuals, MSMEs ―​​ Tax expert

A tax expert and the Africa Tax Leader at PwC, Mr Taiwo Oyedele, has said that the cash withdrawal limit announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday will have tax implications for individuals as well as small and medium size businesses.

The CBN had, in a letter to deposit money banks and other finance houses, pegged the cash withdrawal for individuals and businesses at N100,000 and N500,000 weekly respectively. The policy takes effect from January 9, 2023.

Oyedele, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, said that since “Many people will be forced to carry out transactions using electronic payments, small businesses that currently operate mostly on cash will become…