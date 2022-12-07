Democracy will not develop without peace, says NUJ President

The president Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Mr. Chris Isiguzo has urged the media to be more committed to peace while reporting 2023 general elections, saying Democracy will not develop without peace.

In a paper presented on Wednesday during a Training Workshop for Northwest journalists, organized by the Center for Democracy and Development-CDD in collaboration with INEC, NUJ on Conflict Sensitive Reporting and the 2023 General Elections held at the Royal Park Hotel, Kano, Mr. Chris Isiguzo said the training is to prepare media for the onerous task ahead.

The NUJ president who was represented by the union national consultant Mr. Amos Duniya and editor in chief ForeFront…