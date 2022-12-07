Edo community lauds Obaseki over infrastructure

THE Enogie-in-Council (Duke), Prince Osagumwenro Eki-Eresoyen, elders and the people of Uhogua community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, have expressed appreciation to the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, for the provision of infrastructural projects, especially the ongoing electrification project in their locality which they said is almost completed.

Speaking on behalf of the Duke and the people, Pa Thomas Omonuwa, Pa Joseph Aduwa, Pa Andrew Owie, Pa Daniel Emokhai and Pa John Ewansiha, all elders as well as Mr. John Oyegbonmwan, the youth leader, extolled Governor Obaseki for bringing development to the state, saying their community had been without…