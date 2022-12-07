FCTA trains, empowers 19,850 indigent youths

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has trained and empowered over 19, 850 indigent youths in the territory.

The mandate secretary, FCT Social Development Secretariat, Hadiza Kabir disclosed this during the celebration of her one year in office, on Wednesday.

She said the secretariat in the last twelve months, organised moral rebranding programme in which youths from across the Six (6) Area Councils of the FCT benefited.

Mrs Kabir stated that over 300 youths were trained and empowered in fish farming and aquaculture within the period under review.

The mandate Secretary, also revealed that over 500 youths were trained in ‘Technopreneurship’ where young…