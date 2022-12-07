Gombe eminent leaders on thank you visit to President Buhari, say his footprints will remain indelible

A delegation of political, religious, and business leaders from Gombe State, led by Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya was at State House, Abuja, Tuesday to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his role in the discovery of oil in commercial quantity in the Kolmani area.

The President jocularly told them: “Thank you for coming to say thank you to me for doing my job. Thank you for appreciating the efforts.”

Going down memory lane, President Buhari said when he served as Petroleum Minister for over three years in the 1970s, “we developed the feasibility studies, believing it would further stabilize our polity. So, you should congratulate yourselves, rather than me for the…