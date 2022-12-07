icons: Aisha Buhari – Tribune Online

• Born on 17 February 1971, in Adamawa State, north-eastern Nigeria. Her grandfather, Alhaji Muhammadu Ribadu, was Nigeria’s first minister of defence. Aisha’s father was a civil engineer, and her mother is a descendant of the Ankali family, renowned farmers. Aisha Buhari went to primary and secondary school in Adamawa State. On 2 December 1989, Aisha married Muhammadu Buhari. Aisha and Muhammadu Buhari have five children together.

• Aisha Buhari is the First Lady of Nigeria and wife of the current President Muhammadu Buhari, who assumed office on 29 May 2015 after defeating the then incumbent…