IDA countries’ debt-service payments projected to top $62bn

The poorest countries eligible to borrow from the World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA) now spend over a tenth of their export revenues to service their long-term public and publicly guaranteed external debt, and in 2022, debt-service payments on their public and publicly guaranteed debt are projected to rise by 35 per cent to more than $62 billion.

This is the highest proportion since 2000, shortly after the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative was established, the World Bank’s new International Debt Report shows.

