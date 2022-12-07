Nigerian pop star, D’banj arrested by ICPC

Popular Nigerian pop star, Oladapo Oyebanji popularly known as D’banj has been arrested by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over the alleged fraudulent diversion of millions of N-Power funds in collaboration with some government officials.

It was gathered that the music star was currently detained at the ICPC Headquarters, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and denied administrative bail.

Information gathered revealed that the singer may be charged to court this week as the anti-graft body is said to be ‘pushing hard” to get to the root of D’banj’s involvement in the alleged fraud.

A source within the anti-graft agency…