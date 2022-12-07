Plateau APC describes allegation of secret recruitment into state civil service as mischief

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Plateau State has described the allegation of secret recruitment of the MDAs in the state as mere mischief and a calculated attempt to tarnish the image of the APC-led administration in the state.

Recall that the People’s Democratic Party in the State, at a press conference addressed by its state chairman, Hon. Chris Hassan had accused the APC-led government in the state of secretly recruiting only relatives of those in government into the state civil service without following due process.

Hassan posited that the lopsided employment process at the exit of the APC administration was nothing but an insult against the unity of the people of…