The Malawi congratulatory adverts – Tribune Online

WHAT would it take for Black Africa to cease being the butt of jokes around the world? The present crop of leaders across the continent do not seem to have it, or the recent, patently ludicrous development in Malawi would not have happened. The story, absurd in all its obsequious trappings, is that shortly after the global outfit, International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved an $88.3 million loan to Malawi under the “food shortage window”, its president, Mr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his cabinet members literally went wild with celebrations. The cabinet members rolled out congratulatory adverts thanking the president for the great feat. The loan was arranged as part of…