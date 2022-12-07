Women should earn men’s respect, not demand for it —Aladeniyi

Folashade Aladeniyi, the first woman to lead the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan Branch in its 68-year old history is an astute leader with outstanding track record in mobilising for corporate and public sector reforms. The lawyer, whose tenacity and refusal to be defined or limited by her environment and gender to build one of the leading female-owned, value-driven all purpose Law Firm in Nigeria, speaks with YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE on women and unionism, leadership and money management among other issues.

How easy is it to be a woman in what is seen as a man’s world?

From your question, you must be referring to the fact that I am a woman leading a group of…