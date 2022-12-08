A humanist perspective on interfaith dialogue in Nigeria

A humanist viewpoint is an ethical non-religious perspective that is based on reason and common humanity. This presentation is important to me for two main reasons. First of all, I am an ex-catholic seminarian. I spent twelve years, as a student and a teacher, in four minor/major catholic seminaries in Southeast Nigeria before leaving the training, that was, some months into the theology program. Since then I have completed a doctoral degree program in religious studies and wrote my thesis on witchcraft accusations in Northern Ghana. I hope to return someday to finish the theology program that I started at Bigard Memorial Seminary Enugu in 1993. More importantly, I exited the…