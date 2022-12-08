Adopt system of reevaluating lecturers’ job – Dominican Varsity VC

The acting vice chancellor of Dominican University (DU), Ibadan, Professor Hyginus Ekwuazi has advised the Federal Government to adopt a system of reevaluating the job of lectures in the Nigerian public universities in order to be able to pay them commensurably for the job they are doing.

Professor Ekwuazi said that it is wrong for the government to continue to pay lecturers the way it is doing because they are the ones producing the manpower.

The vice chancellor disclosed this during a press conference organised by the institution as one of the activities marking its first and second graduation ceremony coming up on Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Ekwuazi who lamented the state of…