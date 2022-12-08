Aero returns with new management structure

THE Nigeria oldest airline, Aero Contractors which voluntarily suspended its operations five months ago has returned with the managing director, Captain Ado Sanusi promising that the airline will not repeat the earlier mistakes made in the past that threw the airline into myriad of challenges.

Speaking at the unveiling of the airline’s Boeing 737 and Dash-eight aircraft that will be used to service 10 destinations, Sanusi, who invited spiritual leaders from the two major faiths to commit the airline’s return to the hands of God, announced the restructuring of the airline into four business developments units namely; the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), the Fixed Wing…