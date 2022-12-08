Anambra PDP declares work-free day for Atiku’s visit

The People Democratic Party (PDP) and supporters of the Atiku-Okowa presidential ticket in Anambra State have declared Thursday next week a work-free day in honor of the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who will be visiting the state for his campaign rally.

This was disclosed in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka, on Wednesday, by the Deputy Director of Media/Publicity, Atiku-Okowa Presidential campaign, Anambra State, Uloka Chukwubuikem.

Chukwubuikem said the declaration was reached, after the meeting of party stakeholders, stalwarts, and members of the state management committee led by Professor Obiora Okonkwo, in preparation…