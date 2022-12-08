APC North-West applauds Tinubu’s performance

The All Progressives Congress, North West zone has commended the party presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu performance at his session with the British Royal Institute at Chatham House in the United Kingdom.

Muhammad Shehu Molash Spokesperson, APC North-West zone in a statement on Thursday said it was impressed with the APC Presidential candidate’s ” cognitive capacity and knowledge of issues affecting our beloved country.”

Amidst criticisms trailing Tinubu’s choice of interaction with foreign journalists as against presidential debates being organised by certain indigenous electronic stations with presidential candidates, the APC North West noted that…