APC will champion women, youth empowerment ― Oluremi Tinubu

Senator representing Lagos Central, Oluremi Tinubu, has again assured Nigerians, particularly the womenfolk that the joint ticket of Tinubu– Shettima would guarantee better lives for them and their children, if given the mandate to serve.

The wife of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate gave the assurance while addressing thousands of women of the six states of the South West at the zonal Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign rally, held in Lagos.

She also used the occasion to thank the people of her constituent for giving her the opportunity to serve Lagos as a federal lawmaker three times.

“I want to thank particularly Lagos Central Senatorial District…