How suspected thugs attacked my house in Port Harcourt ― Senator Maeba

Some men suspected to be thugs on Thursday morning attacked the residence of the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Senator Lee Maeba.

One person was said to have been injured while several cars were destroyed during the attack at the residence located in the GRA axis of the state capital.

The information available revealed that although the suspected thugs could not gain entry into the main residence of the former senator, his elder brother was reportedly injured during the attack.

Addressing journalists at his residence, Maeba expressed regrets that despite his distress calls to the Commissioner of Police in the…