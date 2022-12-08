LASAA launches 2023 mobile advert stickers for branded vehicles

Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), the agency saddled with the mandate to regulate advertisement displays in Lagos State, has announced the release of its 2023 mobile advert stickers for branded vehicles in the state.

Managing Director of LASAA, Prince Adedamola Docemo, in a statement in Ikeja yesterday, stated that the new and improved mobile advert e-sticker will be in force effective from the 1st of January 2023, a development that will render the 2022 sticker invalid.

He reiterated that, just like last year, the agency has fully deviated from the yearly tradition of launching the stickers with pomp and would rather focus on improving the efficiency of the…