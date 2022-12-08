Military under pressure to compromise election but we remain neutral ― Gen Irabor

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has affirmed that security agencies are always under pressure to compromise elections but has called on Nigerians to put their trust in them as they remain totally committed to maintaining neutrality.

Appearing on the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday, he said security personnel come under pressure through inducements, noting that necessary measures are being put in place to ensure that they obey President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to maintain Neutrality.

He said…