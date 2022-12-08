Reps committee relocates to Lagos to probe NPA debts

The Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives said it is temporarily relocating to Lagos to launch investigation into an alleged indebtedness to the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA).

The Committee Chairman, Wole Oke, who made the disclosure recently, said the idea of temporary relocation was informed by the need to take the investigation close to the NPA.

“The parliament will move the hearing to Lagos where all parties will meet with us between December 8 and 9. We hope to resolve this issue once and for all. $800 million is not small money,” he said.

The committee has also commenced probe of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for failing to…