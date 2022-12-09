14th BON Awards: How Nollywood’s glamorous, political class turned up for Owerri edition

It was an evening of glitz, glamour, and ultimate artistic representation when Nollywood stars landed in Owerri on Saturday, December 3 for the 2022 edition of the Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards.

Some of Nollywood’s finest thespians and music stars gathered for the 14th edition of the Best Of Nollywood awards in Owerri, Imo State under the watchful eyes of the host, Governor Hope Uzodinma.

By the end of the night, several quality Nollywood films that held audiences spellbound in the last year received multiple awards, including ‘Almajiri’, ‘Ayinla’, and ‘Amina’.

Toka McBaror’s ‘Almajiri’ and Director Mo’s ‘Obsession’ emerged as the biggest winners of…