Ahmadiyya Muslim youth group donates books to UI library

AHMADIYYA Muslim youths under the aegis of Majlis Khuddam Ahmadiyya from the Ibadan District, last week, donated books to the Kenneth Dike Library of the University of Ibadan.

The team which made the presentation of the books to the acting director of the library, Mr C.O. Ola, was led by the district head, Mr Qazeem Adisa. Other members of the team were the missionary assigned to Ibadan circuit, Mr Jamiu Shittu, Mr Habeeb Oladejo, Mr Ghaniy Adenekan and Mr Habeebullah Adedeji, as well as Mr Ridwanullah Shittu and Miss HibaturRahmon Abdullah, both students of the University of Ibadan.

Majlis Khuddam Ahmadiyya carries out a wide range of activities in the service of humanity,…