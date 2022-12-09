BHM emerges ‘Agency of the Year’ at NIPR’s LaPRIGA

BlackHouse Media (BHM), Africa’s first global integrated communications company, has emerged as public relations ‘Agency of the Year’ at the annual awards presented by the Lagos chapter of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, the flagship chapter of the country’s public relations body.

The seventh edition of the Lagos State PR Industry Gala and Award (LaPRIGA) which took place on Friday, December 2 at D’Podium Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos, recognised over 20 honourees and key stakeholders in the influential public relations industry.

In addition to emerging as the agency of the year, BHM also received three other awards: PR Practitioner of the Year, Rising PR…