CBN cashless policy will bring more hardship to Nigerians ― Bode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has flayed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cashless policy about to be introduced, saying the policy would bring more hardship to Nigerians.

Chief George expressed this concern while speaking in Lagos at the reception in his honour for the Award of Grand Service Star of Rivers State (GSSRS), the highest in the state given to him by Governor Nyesome Wike.

The PDP chieftain, who is also the Atona Oodua of Yoruba land, while decrying the move, said his opinion on currency rebranding would only further destroy the nation’s economy, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to wade into the matter,…