CBN: We won’t be rigid on cash withdrawal limit but policy stays

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it will not be rigid about the cash withdrawal limit as it may tweak it as necessary since the intention is not to inflict pain on Nigerians.

The CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who disclosed this on Thursday in a chat with newsmen after he visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State, said the President is strongly behind the policy on cash withdrawal limit and other measures recently enunciated by the apex bank and had told the apex bank not to worry about the reactions generated by the policy.

According to Emefiele, the CBN would review the withdrawal limit from time to time “to see how it is working because there…