Despite DSS directive, fuel queues persist

24 hours after the Department of State Services (DSS) directive, petrol queues have yet to subside in most parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Most filling stations visited by the Nigerian Tribune were either not selling or selling as high as N180 to N190.

The DSS had after meeting with major stakeholders in the industry given a 48hours ultimatum to clear fuel queues.

Apart from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority(NMDPRA), the meeting had in attendance the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria, Independent Petroleum…