THE newly installed Wakiliyar Mata (Leader of Northern Women in South West), Hajiya Rabi Dangizo, has promised to use her title to promote religious peace and empower women in the society.

Dangizo, who made this promise after she was installed by the Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadan, Alhaji Ali Dahiru Zungeru in his palace in Sabo, said the promotion of Islam, empowerment of women and enhancement of religious peace in the South West were among her…