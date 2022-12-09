Midnight attacks: Inuwa visits, sympathises with victims of recent attacks

Following a Thursday midnight attack on two communities of Amtawalam and Pobaure villages of Kalmai District in Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State which claimed 3 lives while others were variously injured, the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Friday, led a strong government delegation to sympathize with the communities over the attacks.

The Governor was conducted round the scenes of the incident to see for himself the level of destruction and sympathised with the affected families, describing the incident as unfortunate and dastardly.

He maintained that his government will never shy away from its responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people,…