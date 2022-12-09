My administration will recruit one million Nigerians into armed forces if elected ― Kwakwanso

Determined to resolve the challenge of insecurity in the country, the Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Musa Kwakwanso, has vowed to recruit one million Nigerians into the armed forces to tackle security challenges if elected into office in 2023.

Kwakwanso said this in an interview with journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, after meeting with the leadership and members of the party at the NNPP secretariat, that these Nigerians would be trained to wipe out insurgency and other forms of security problems threatening the nation’s existence.

The NNPP presidential candidate equally promised to focus on developing education at all…