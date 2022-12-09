NDE trains 82 artisans, graduates under SPW schemes in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has trained no fewer than 80 artisans and graduates on up-skill and internship under the federal government’s Special Public Works (SPW) scheme in Ekiti state.

The three-month intensive training was organized under the Artisans in Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme (ACCES) and the Graduate Attachment Programme (GAP) for 50 artisans and about 32 graduates respectively.

Speaking, the Director-General of NDE, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo explained that the government through the agency was committed to reducing the unemployment rate in the country with the provision of avenues for productive utilization of the human capital.

…