Truck drivers block Onitsha bridge over tax imposition

Trailers, lorries and truck drivers have blocked the ever-busy Onitsha bridge ahead of a protest against the imposition of taxes and levies by the Anambra State Government, on their members and other vehicles that bring goods into the state

The protest which started in the early hours of Friday led to a total lockdown of the bridge as well as the Enugu-Onitsha, Onitsha- Owerri highway and all the roads that lead into and exit Anambra through Onitsha.

The situation rendered commuters stranded and forced some people to come down from their vehicles and started trekking.

While stating the reason for their action, the drivers lamented that the state government had imposed a levy of…