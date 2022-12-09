We need your support for coming elections, REC tells NSCDC in Oyo

In preparation towards the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the newly-posted Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, Dr Adeniran Rahman has called on the state command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for support before, during and after the polls.

Dr Rahman made the call during a courtesy visit to the state Commandant, Michael Adaralewa, at the command headquarters, Agodi Ibadan.

According to a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSC Oyindamola Okuneye, Dr Rahman sought continual support from NSCDC, especially in the protection of the INEC office, election equipment, personnel and other materials meant for the coming general…