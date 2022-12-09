YOUMBAS marks 48th anniversary, urges Nigerians to embrace peaceful elections

THE Board of Trustees of the Young Muslim Brothers and Sisters of Nigeria (YOUMBAS), on Saturday, in Ibadan, Oyo State, rose from a meeting with key stakeholders with advice for Nigerians to embrace peace before, during and after the 2023 general election.

In a communique after the meeting, which was part of activities to mark the 48th anniversary of YOUMBAS, the organisation commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts at stabilising the country.

In the communique, signed by the National President, Alhaji Abdulfatah Oloyede; Board of Trustees Vice Chairman (Osun State), Alhaji Abdrrasheed Agboola; National Key Stakeholders Leader, Alhaji Tajudeen Layonu; and the National…