120 Nigerian university, polytechnic students get N18m research grants grom Grooming Centre

As part of its social intervention efforts on education in Nigeria, Grooming Centre, a microfinance institution, has given out a total sum of N18 million as research grants to a total of 60 undergraduate and 60 postgraduate final-year students from across 47 public and private universities and polytechnics in the country.

The money was given to them on Thursday, December 8, at the award ceremony held at the corporate headquarters of the organisation in Lagos.

While each of the postgraduate students received a sum of N200,000, their undergraduate counterparts received N100,000 each.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Project, Grooming Centre Nigeria, Mr Egulefu Chikezie, explained…