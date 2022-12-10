Abiodun inaugurates 800-man APC campaign council

Towards ensuring victory in the 2023 general elections, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, inaugurated the 800-member campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The campaign council will be headed by the former governor of the State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, as the Grand Patron while his successor in office, Chief Gbenga Daniel will deputise him on the Council.

Abiodun urged the campaign council to engage in constructive and issue-based campaigns as stipulated in the electoral laws and rules of engagement.

He said, “I urge you all to work together as a team, even as we sell our programmes and manifesto to the good people of Ogun State. We must…