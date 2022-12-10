AfCFTA has capacity to boost intra-African trade with $1.27bn — Stakeholders

Stakeholders of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) says AfCFTA has the capacity to boost intra-african trade and is expected to deliver an integrated continental market consisting of 1.27 billion consumers with aggregate GDP of $3.4 trillion.

The Trade Promotion Advisor, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) Lokoja Smart Office, Mrs. Amina Abdulmalik made this known at the Export Market Access Awareness Workshop preparing MSMEs for AfCFTA in Kogi State.

According to her, Nigeria as the largest economy in Africa has the potential to greatly increase its trading volumes, production capacity, and generation of foreign investment.

“However, as a country, we can…