Group offers free maternal care, childbirth delivery services to women in Jigawa

A total of 48,062 pregnant women received free antenatal care and childbirth delivery services from a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders, Medicine Sans Frontiers (MSF) in two years in Jigawa State.

This was disclosed by the head of Jahun Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) center and Medicine Sans Frontiers field coordinator, Dr. Jean Clément Ishimwe while speaking after 235 VVF patients were discharged and empowered at the Jahun center in Jahun general hospital.

Ishimwe explained that “from January to November 2022, 235 women suffering from fistula were successfully treated with surgical intervention.”

According to the field…