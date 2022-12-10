My husband is that support engine nobody sees —Olubukola Abitoye

Dr. (Mrs) Olubukola Abitoye is a serial enterpreneur, author and Chief Executive Officer, Digital Space Capital. In this interview, she shares her growing up experiences, career path and many other issues. SEGUN KASALI brings the excerpts.

Your growing up must have been interesting

Yes, my growing up was beautiful. It was a mix and a blend of all. I was born into wealth. As you can see my name is Olubukola- Olu means a very strong personality in Yorubaland, while Bukola means you are born into wealth. My father was an educationist, and had a publishing firm. I was the favourite of everyone especially my dad and he used to call me ‘Queen’. However, he passed away when I was…