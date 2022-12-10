My wife walked out of our marriage, now drives car her lover bought her —Husband

A woman, Ayo Lukman, has brought a divorce suit against her husband, Sina Lukman, at Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, on the grounds of alleged irresponsibility, threat to life, destruction of property and blackmail.

Ayo told the court that Sina stopped her from working but refused to give her allowance for her upkeep.

She further said that her husband was in the habit of bringing different women home and would rain curses on her if she dare complained.

According to the plaintiff, she spent all the money her siblings gave her to start a trade to feed her family and that her husband later pulled down her shop.

Ayo pleaded with the court, if her prayer was…