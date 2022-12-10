Olubadan tasks Peter Obi on creation of Ibadan State

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Lekan Baligun has placed before the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, the creation of Ibadan State, if he wins the 2023 election.

Oba Balogun made his request known while playing host to the party and its presidential candidate at his Alarere residence on Saturday

Speaking through the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, Olubadan commended Peter Obi’s delivery on the various problems confronting the country and how he would tackle them to bring about a new Nigeria that citizens would be proud of. The rating given to Ibadan by the LP Presidential candidate was also acknowledged by the Olubadan.

He…