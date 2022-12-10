Seadogs berates declining fortunes of Nigeria’s diplomatic missions

The National Association of Seadogs(NAS) otherwise known as the Pyrates Confraternity has berated the declining fortunes of the Nigerian foreign missions weighing it side by side with what it used to be like other facets of the country’s life, which is often afflicted by the lack of responsible leadership.

The NAS Cap’n, Abiola Owoaje, in his speech at the Presentation of the State of Nigerian Embassies and Consulates Report, 2022, explained that according to the Vienna Convention, the functions of diplomatic missions transcend social or ceremonial functions.

Owoaje further explained that at their core, they protect the interests of citizens residing in host countries…