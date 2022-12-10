Staying healthy at 60 – Tribune Online

I recently clocked 60 years. Kindly let me know what to do to stay healthy.

Clever (by SMS)

Eating healthy foods and exercises have been confirmed to be the best ways to stay healthy at any age. Go for a walk. Being sedentary, with low overall fitness, raises your mortality risk as much as, or more than, smoking, high blood pressure and heart disease. An analysis of studies on people ages 54 to 65 found that eating while watching TV for four-plus hours a day may make you 35 percent more likely to develop blood clots in the thigh and lower leg.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

…







Source: Nigerian Tribune