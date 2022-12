Tribune Online

The story of eleven-year-old Agbeke!

Agbeke woke up very early, dressed up, and quickly went outside the door in readiness to go to school. Her dad was so sure she would never back down from going to school after 2 days of being grounded by her mum. For her, going to school was the best thing that could ever happen […]

The story of eleven-year-old Agbeke!

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune