Zamfara police repel bandits attacks, arrest 10 collaborators, recover two AK-47 rifles, 104 live ammunition

Zamfara State Police Command has repelled bandits attack at Zurmi and Shinkafi local government areas just as its men arrested 10 bandits collaborators in the state.

A statement issued by the Zamfara Police Public Relations Officer, SP Mohammed Shehu on Saturday in Gusau, said police has made another breakthrough as it also recovered two AK-47 Rifles, large quantity of dried leaf suspected to be Indian Hemp in the state.

“On 5th December, 2022, Police Tactical operatives while on confidence building patrol along Zurmi and Shinkafi LGAs received a distress call about bandits plan to attack some villages of the two Local Government Areas,” the statement read.

