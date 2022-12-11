2023 budget: ActionAid tasks NASS on poverty reduction programmes

The Board of Trustees of ActionAid Nigeria has tasked the National Assembly with the need to make adequate budgetary allocations for programmes and policies geared toward reducing the scourge of poverty and inequality across the country.

The position of the ActionAid Board of Trustees was contained in a communique signed by its Chairperson, Dr Jummai Umar-Ajijola, at the end of its 48th meeting held in Abuja after the review of the state of the nation and national development, where the Board further harped on the engage non-political and non-partisan economic experts in the bid to achieve the feat.

The reports of the Senate and House of Representatives Committee on…