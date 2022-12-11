Bauchi FRSC confirms death of 6 people, 5 injured in fatal multiple crashes

Bauchi State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that 6 people have been killed in multiple fatal crashes.

The FRSC also confirmed that 5 other people were variously injured with bruises, fracture and burns in the accident which occurred at Zebra 45, RS 12.12 Darazo which prepared the first information report (FIR).

According to the FIR released by the Sector Commander, the crash occurred on Saturday, 10/12/2022 at about 2014hrs and was reported to the FRSC operatives in Darazo by 2019hrs while it took them 7 minutes to arrive at the scene for rescue operation at 2026hrs.

The crash…