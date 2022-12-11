Body of lady reportedly raped to death found in Jos

There was pandemonium in Jos North local government area of Plateau State on Sunday as the body of a lady suspected to have been raped to death was found close to a filling station at Farin-Gada, part of the council area.

An eyewitness told the Nigerian Tribune that the discovery of the body caused tension within the area as residents and students staged a protest against the barbaric act but they were resisted by the security agents who arrived at the scene before it got out of hand.

Hoodlums took advantage of the protest to attack innocent traders at the tomato market at Farin Gada before security intervention.

The eyewitness disclosed that the lady, identified as Ruth, was…